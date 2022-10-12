Tyreek Hill makes big change to Dolphins’ locker room

Tyreek Hill has clearly taken on a significant leadership role in the Miami Dolphins’ locker room, at least judging by one move he has made.

The wide receiver and other team leaders removed the ping-pong tables from the Miami locker room, according to coach Mike McDaniel. In McDaniel’s eyes, that emphasis on pregame focus is a show of leadership from Hill.

Tyreek and captains have removed ping pong tables from locker room to focus on preparing for games. "That, to me, is leadership," McDaniel said. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 12, 2022

Ping-pong probably wasn’t proving to be that much of a distraction for the Dolphins, but if the players thinks this helps, so be it. McDaniel certainly seems enthusiastic about their decision.

At the very least, this shows that Hill has taken on an immediate leadership role for the Dolphins after being traded there before the start of the season. He has been an eager public cheerleader for his teammates and seems to be trying to lead by example inside the building as well.