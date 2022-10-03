Tyreek Hill has extremely confident take on Teddy Bridgewater

The Miami Dolphins will not have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the New York Jets in Week 5 as he remains in the concussion protocol. That means Teddy Bridgewater will be pressed into duty instead.

One might see this as bad news for Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had been forming a good rapport with Tagovailoa before the quarterback’s injury. Hill, however, does not see Bridgewater as a problem for his production.

How confident is Hill? He made a pretty funny claim to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques about his ability to produce with pretty much anyone.

How confident is Tyreek Hill that he will be able to produce with Teddy Bridgewater at QB? He looked me dead in the eyes and said: "I'll put up numbers with YOU" — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 3, 2022

Hill has a point here. There were a lot of doubters regarding his ability to put up big numbers after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs, and all Hill has done is lead the league with 31 catches and 477 receiving yards through four weeks. He was certainly entitled to a victory lap after proving himself right, at least so far.

Bridgewater has had success in the NFL, and has thrown for over 3,000 yards in consecutive seasons. Even as a stop-gap option, he should be able to ensure that Hill is productive.