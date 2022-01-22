Tyreek Hill fined by NFL over cheerleader pom-pom celebration

Tyreek Hill was fined by the NFL for an odd reason.

Hill scored on a 31-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of his Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round of the playoffs last weekend. The Chiefs receiver grabbed some cheerleader pom-poms to celebrate his score:

Patrick Mahomes pushes Tyreek Hill away from the Cheerleader Pompoms so he doesn’t get a penalty 🤣🤣🤣#PITvsKC pic.twitter.com/kEkRrlhyEd — Andrew Jones (@TWDTV1) January 17, 2022

A NFL multou em $12,875 Tyreek Hill por usar os pom-poms de uma líder de torcida do Chiefs ao celebrar o seu TD na semana passada. Ah, NFL…🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ 🗞 @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/2iizibd9er — Arrowhead Brasil 🇧🇷 (@arrowheadbr) January 22, 2022

Hill was not penalized by the referees during the game, but the NFL got to him afterwards.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that Hill was fined $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL fined #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct – using a cheerleader’s pom-poms to celebrate his touchdown last week. No flag was thrown. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2022

Hill avoided the in-game penalty, but not the meager fine. For a guy taking home around $18 million this season, $12,875 is nothing.