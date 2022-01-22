 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill fined by NFL over cheerleader pom-pom celebration

January 22, 2022
by Larry Brown

Tyreek Hill holds pom poms

Tyreek Hill was fined by the NFL for an odd reason.

Hill scored on a 31-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of his Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round of the playoffs last weekend. The Chiefs receiver grabbed some cheerleader pom-poms to celebrate his score:

Hill was not penalized by the referees during the game, but the NFL got to him afterwards.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that Hill was fined $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hill avoided the in-game penalty, but not the meager fine. For a guy taking home around $18 million this season, $12,875 is nothing.

