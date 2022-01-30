Tyreek Hill fined for doing peace gesture against Bills

Tyreek Hill may have avoided a penalty for taunting the Buffalo Bills while scoring a touchdown in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game last weekend, but he didn’t avoid a fine.

Hill scored a 64-yard touchdown on a 2nd-and-10 pass from Patrick Mahomes with 1:02 left in his Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling overtime win. His TD helped KC take a 33-29 lead. As he was heading to the end zone on the play, Hill flashed the peace sign as a taunting gesture to say “goodbye” to the defenders he was leaving behind (video here).

The NFL took notice of Hill’s gesture and fined him $10,300 for the move.

The NFL fined #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill $10,300 for flashing his peace sign at a #Bills player on his late touchdown last week. No flag was thrown. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2022

Hill being fined seems to signal that the league deemed his actions to be taunting. He was lucky he wasn’t flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which would have been a 15-yard penalty.

Hill was the leading receiver for KC in their 42-36 overtime win over the Bills. He had 11 catches for 150 yards, plus the touchdown. The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.