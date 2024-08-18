Tyreek Hill’s mother accused of slapping woman during altercation

A woman who says she was assaulted by the mother of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill last month has filed a police report.

According to police documents that were obtained by TMZ, Hill’s mother Anesha Sanchez has been accused of slapping a woman during a July 1 altercation and then breaking the woman’s necklace. The alleged victim, who is named Maleney, told police she is (or was) friends with Sanchez.

Maleney claims she and Sanchez got into an argument so Sanchez offered to give her friend a ride home in order to put an end to the dispute. During the drive home, Maleney claims she was slapped across the face by Sanchez. Maleney says Sanchez then ordered her to get out of the vehicle.

Maleney says Sanchez then changed her mind and told the alleged victim to get back in the car because it was raining outside. At that point, Maleney claims Sanchez reached out to pull her back into the car and grabbed her gold necklace, which resulted in the jewelry breaking.

The police documents say that Maleney got back in the car and Sanchez drove her home. Sanchez then kept the necklace and assured Maleney she would get it repaired, but it had not been returned as of roughly a month later. That is why the woman filed a police report.

Hill and Sanchez have remained close throughout the star receiver’s NFL career. You may remember when Hill gave his mother a ball after scoring a touchdown last season and the exchange went viral for a funny reason.