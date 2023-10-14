 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 13, 2023

Tyreek Hill has unexpected moment with fan who stole football from his mom

October 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read

Tyreek Hill's mom and a fan

Tyreek Hill isn’t holding any grudges.

The Miami Dolphins star receiver Hill was involved in a viral moment during Week 5 against the New York Giants. After scoring a 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter, Hill went over to give the TD ball to his mother in the stands. But a leather larceny was committed by a nearby fan who intercepted the prized pigskin and briefly kept it for himself (before Hill’s mom and others in the stands goaded him into giving up the ball).

In a post to TikTok this week, Hill revealed that he tracked down that fan and remarkably did something really nice for him. Hill surprised the fan at a restaurant and gifted him with some autographed memorabilia (including, yes, a football).

Check out a screen capture of Hill’s post.

Notably enough, the fan said in the clip that he didn’t know it was Hill’s mom behind him and would have stepped aside had he been aware. The video evidence does support that claim (though there may have also been an element of self-preservation involved in his decision to give up the football).

As for Hill, that was really cool and classy of him to go out of his way to turn that whole episode into something positive. Admittedly though, the seven-time Pro Bowler could use some good PR given the last several months that he has had.

Article Tags

Miami Dolphins fansTyreek Hill
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus