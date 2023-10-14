Tyreek Hill has unexpected moment with fan who stole football from his mom

Tyreek Hill isn’t holding any grudges.

The Miami Dolphins star receiver Hill was involved in a viral moment during Week 5 against the New York Giants. After scoring a 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter, Hill went over to give the TD ball to his mother in the stands. But a leather larceny was committed by a nearby fan who intercepted the prized pigskin and briefly kept it for himself (before Hill’s mom and others in the stands goaded him into giving up the ball).

Tyreek tried giving his mom the ball after a TD… but a fan took it instead 😅 She got the ball eventually ❤️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/rA0O7BhXxb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2023

In a post to TikTok this week, Hill revealed that he tracked down that fan and remarkably did something really nice for him. Hill surprised the fan at a restaurant and gifted him with some autographed memorabilia (including, yes, a football).

Check out a screen capture of Hill’s post.

Tyreek had a moment with the fan that nearly snagged his mom's game ball 🤝 (via @cheetah / TT) pic.twitter.com/OMWLvidoIc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 13, 2023

Notably enough, the fan said in the clip that he didn’t know it was Hill’s mom behind him and would have stepped aside had he been aware. The video evidence does support that claim (though there may have also been an element of self-preservation involved in his decision to give up the football).

As for Hill, that was really cool and classy of him to go out of his way to turn that whole episode into something positive. Admittedly though, the seven-time Pro Bowler could use some good PR given the last several months that he has had.