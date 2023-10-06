 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill reacts to Dolphins acquiring Chase Claypool

October 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill is a playmaker who wants the ball in his hands as much as possible, but it sounds like the Miami Dolphins star will have no problem giving up some targets for his newest teammate.

The Dolphins on Friday acquired Chase Claypool in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Shortly after the news surfaced, Hill expressed his approval via X.

“Chase Claypool I like it,” Hill wrote.

The Dolphins are already loaded with offensive weapons. They have arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL with Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Rookie running back De’Von Achane has also exploded onto the scene in recent weeks.

At best, Claypool will be the third or fourth option in Miami’s passing attack. That could still lead to plenty of production in an offense that is averaging 37.5 points per game. If Claypool lives up to his potential, he may also take some attention away from Hill. That would be bad news for defenses.

Chase ClaypoolMiami DolphinsTyreek Hill
