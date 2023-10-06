 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 6, 2023

Bears trade Chase Claypool to top AFC contender

October 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Chase Claypool with his helmet off

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have finally moved on from Chase Claypool, and the wide receiver has landed with arguably the best offense in the NFL.

Claypool on Friday was traded to the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports. Miami is giving up a 2025 sixth-round draft pick and getting back a 2025 seventh-round pick in addition to Claypool.

Claypool had clearly fallen out of favor with the Bears, so it was only a matter of time before they either traded or cut him. The issues for Claypool appeared to begin when he showed a clear lack of effort in Week 1. Chicago told Claypool to stay home for the team’s Week 4 game last week.

The Bears paid a pretty hefty price to acquire Claypool in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. To say that the deal did not pan out would be an understatement. Claypool has just 4 catches for 51 yards and a touchdown this season after hauling in 14 passes in seven games with the Bears last year.

As for the Dolphins, they add another potential weapon to an offense that is already loaded with them and averaging a whopping 37.5 points per game. Trading for Claypool is a low-risk, high-reward move for them.

Article Tags

Chase ClaypoolChicago BearsMiami Dolphins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus