Bears trade Chase Claypool to top AFC contender

The Chicago Bears have finally moved on from Chase Claypool, and the wide receiver has landed with arguably the best offense in the NFL.

Claypool on Friday was traded to the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports. Miami is giving up a 2025 sixth-round draft pick and getting back a 2025 seventh-round pick in addition to Claypool.

Trade! The Chicago Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per league sources. It will be a 2025 6th from Miami for Claypool and a 2025 7th from Chicago. https://t.co/Rqt3k5LjPw — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 6, 2023

Claypool had clearly fallen out of favor with the Bears, so it was only a matter of time before they either traded or cut him. The issues for Claypool appeared to begin when he showed a clear lack of effort in Week 1. Chicago told Claypool to stay home for the team’s Week 4 game last week.

The Bears paid a pretty hefty price to acquire Claypool in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. To say that the deal did not pan out would be an understatement. Claypool has just 4 catches for 51 yards and a touchdown this season after hauling in 14 passes in seven games with the Bears last year.

As for the Dolphins, they add another potential weapon to an offense that is already loaded with them and averaging a whopping 37.5 points per game. Trading for Claypool is a low-risk, high-reward move for them.