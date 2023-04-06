Tyreek Hill has plans to retire sooner than you would think

The Miami Dolphins signed Tyreek Hill to a massive contract when they acquired him via trade last offseason, and apparently they are not going to have to worry about an extension.

During an appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB this week, Hill told former Chiefs teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter that he is planning to retire a lot sooner than most people would expect. The star wide receiver said he will call it a career after his 10th NFL season, which will be in 2025.

“I’m going for 10, man,” Hill said, as transcribed by Alain Poupart of FanNation. “I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I’m gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Hill signed a signed a four-year, $120 million deal with Miami when he was traded there prior to the 2022 season. He remains the highest-paid receiver in the NFL with a $30 million average annual salary. Hill’s contract runs through 2026, but his salary cap hit would be more than $56 million that season. The Dolphins would save $45 million by moving on from him after 2025.

As for what he plans to do in retirement, Hill said he wants to get into the “gaming space.” He is planning to create a gaming team in the near future and is working on signing different content creators and athletes.

Hill is only 29. He set career highs last season with 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards. While the thought of him retiring in three years may seem crazy, Hill would not be the first player to walk away at the peak of his game.

But don’t worry, Dolphins fans. Hill still plans to light up the stat sheet in 2023 and beyond. He even issued a warning this week for when he goes up against his former team.