Tyreek Hill has fun warning for Chiefs ahead of his return

April 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl and established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL. He is scheduled to return this season as a member of the Miami Dolphins for the first time since the Chiefs traded him prior to the 2022 season.

The Dolphins are one of the Chiefs’ home games in 2023, and Hill has already given some thought to the big return. In an appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB, Hill told former teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter that he had some plans for a celebration when he faces the Chiefs.

“When the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we’re going to do?” Hill said. “I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it. Guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.”

Hill’s peace sign is one of his trademarks, even though it is guaranteed to get him fined. If Hill breaks off a long touchdown against the Chiefs, that is probably a fine he would be happy to pay.

Hill is coming off a season that saw him post 1,710 receiving yards. Provided he stays healthy, the Chiefs will have to come up with a plan for him to prevent him from acting on his aims.

