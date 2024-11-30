 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill sends message after Dolphins’ latest loss

November 29, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Tyreek Hill with the media

Aug 6, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) talks to reporters after a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill has no plans of giving up on the season just yet.

Hill’s Miami Dolphins lost to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving in a 30-17 affair at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The loss snapped Miami’s three-game win streak entering the contest and dropped its record to 5-7.

On Friday, Hill posted a promise to Dolphins fans on X.

“We will continue to fight,” Hill wrote.

The top response to Hill’s post, from a Dolphins fan no less, was fitting following Miami’s result against Green Bay.

“Unless it’s cold outside,” the fan retorted back.

The Dolphins have historically played poorly during low-temperature games and that trend continued against the Packers. The recorded temperature for Thursday’s Packers-Dolphins game was 27 degrees at kickoff with 10-mph gusts of wind.

Green Bay stormed out to a 24-3 halftime lead, which proved to be insurmountable for Miami in the second half. Hill caught six passes for 84 yards with a touchdown in the Thanksgiving matchup.

The Dolphins entered the game as losers of 11 straight contests during games with a kickoff temperature below 40 degrees. The last time Miami pulled off such a cold-weather win was all the way back in a 2016 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, several Dolphins players used the same word to describe their team’s poor effort.

