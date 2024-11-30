Tyreek Hill sends message after Dolphins’ latest loss

Tyreek Hill has no plans of giving up on the season just yet.

Hill’s Miami Dolphins lost to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving in a 30-17 affair at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The loss snapped Miami’s three-game win streak entering the contest and dropped its record to 5-7.

On Friday, Hill posted a promise to Dolphins fans on X.

“We will continue to fight,” Hill wrote.

We will continue to fight ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 29, 2024

The top response to Hill’s post, from a Dolphins fan no less, was fitting following Miami’s result against Green Bay.

“Unless it’s cold outside,” the fan retorted back.

Unless it's cold outside… — BLT (@BillfromBoynton) November 29, 2024

The Dolphins have historically played poorly during low-temperature games and that trend continued against the Packers. The recorded temperature for Thursday’s Packers-Dolphins game was 27 degrees at kickoff with 10-mph gusts of wind.

Green Bay stormed out to a 24-3 halftime lead, which proved to be insurmountable for Miami in the second half. Hill caught six passes for 84 yards with a touchdown in the Thanksgiving matchup.

The Dolphins entered the game as losers of 11 straight contests during games with a kickoff temperature below 40 degrees. The last time Miami pulled off such a cold-weather win was all the way back in a 2016 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, several Dolphins players used the same word to describe their team’s poor effort.