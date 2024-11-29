Dolphins player used familiar word to describe team’s effort against Packers

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks used a familiar adjective to describe his team after their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

With below-freezing temperatures at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., the Dolphins once again set out to prove that they can win a big game in cold weather. They were unable to accomplish that goal, as they trailed 24-3 at halftime of an eventual 30-17 defeat.

When asked about the poor effort, Brooks said he felt the Dolphins were “soft” as a group.

“I felt like we let the elements control the way that we played. As a group, I thought we were soft. Simple as that,” Brooks said. “I thought we were soft today. I don’t know if guys was too cold. I don’t know what it was, but I felt like the elements played a part in how we played as a group.”

LB Jordyn Brooks said he thought weather was a factor and the Dolphins played soft pic.twitter.com/aiejXzt5tv — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) November 29, 2024

The description from Brooks, who played for the Seattle Seahawks the last four seasons, was noteworthy. Earlier this month, ex-Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott ripped his former team for being “soft as f–.” Head coach Mike McDaniel essentially brushed the comments off, but now one of Miami’s current players had a similar criticism for the team.

Tua Tagovailoa has a reputation for not being able to handle cold weather. He is now 1-8 in his career in games where the temperature is 50 degrees or lower and has never won an NFL game where the temperature was 40 or below. Though, the quarterback finished 37/46 for 365 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions on Thursday. That performance should be enough to fool Terry Bradshaw even further.

The Dolphins fell to 5-7 on the season with their latest cold-weather loss. By failing to kill the narrative, they have made their path to the postseason a lot more difficult.