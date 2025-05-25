Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Video of Tyreek Hill getting smoked 1-on-1 by young girl at his camp resurfaces

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Tyreek Hill defends a young girl during one of his camps

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill probably won’t be happy to find out why his name is trending online this week.

A video of Hill has recently resurfaced, showing him in coverage against a young girl participating in his youth camp. The girl, who appeared to be around 12 or 13 years old, faked Hill out with a move toward the middle of the field then cut back toward the sideline.

Hill looked toward the passer for a split second, which was all the girl needed to leave him in the dust with a burst of speed down the field. Tyreek did manage to catch up and get a hand on the ball. But he bobbled it and it still ended up in the girl’s hands.

The girl then faked Hill out with a nasty juke move for good measure. Hill playfully teased the girl as he gave her a high five afterwards.

It’s not the first time Hill has been completely outclassed in coverage during one of his camps. The Cheetah has been surprisingly susceptible to the same types of moves he torments defenders with every season.

All of Hill’s defensive lowlights will probably give him a better appreciation for Travis Hunter’s attempt to become a two-way player this season.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!