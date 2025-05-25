Video of Tyreek Hill getting smoked 1-on-1 by young girl at his camp resurfaces

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill probably won’t be happy to find out why his name is trending online this week.

A video of Hill has recently resurfaced, showing him in coverage against a young girl participating in his youth camp. The girl, who appeared to be around 12 or 13 years old, faked Hill out with a move toward the middle of the field then cut back toward the sideline.

Hill looked toward the passer for a split second, which was all the girl needed to leave him in the dust with a burst of speed down the field. Tyreek did manage to catch up and get a hand on the ball. But he bobbled it and it still ended up in the girl’s hands.

NASTY: #NFL STAR WR TYREEK HILL GOT COOKED BY THIS YOUNG GIRL AT HIS FOOTBALL CAMP.



The girl then faked Hill out with a nasty juke move for good measure. Hill playfully teased the girl as he gave her a high five afterwards.

It’s not the first time Hill has been completely outclassed in coverage during one of his camps. The Cheetah has been surprisingly susceptible to the same types of moves he torments defenders with every season.

All of Hill’s defensive lowlights will probably give him a better appreciation for Travis Hunter’s attempt to become a two-way player this season.