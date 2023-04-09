Video: Tyreek Hill gets his ankles broken by camper

Tyreek Hill is usually the one leaving defenders in the dust. But at a football camp event over the weekend, he got an Uno reverse card pulled on him.

A video of the Miami Dolphins star receiver Hill getting his ankles broken by a camper went viral on Saturday. Hill was hosting his annual football camp at Tropical Stadium Park in Miami when he matched one-on-one against a young attendee. Playing the role of defensive back, Hill was completely out of his element. Within about three seconds, the camper left Hill in the dust, making him stumble to the ground before hauling in the catch.

You can see the viral clip here.

It is possible that the seven-time Pro Bowler Hill was just going easy on the camper. But with how clean of a stumble that was by Hill, it might have just been a legit ankle-breaker.

Hill has had plenty of disrespectful moments on DBs before. Now he officially knows what it is like to dine on the other end of the table.