Tyreek Hill has 4-word prediction about Travis Hunter

Tyreek Hill with the media
Aug 6, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) talks to reporters after a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex. Photo Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill raised some eyebrows with his blunt prediction about two-way rookie Travis Hunter.

In an appearance on Adin Ross’ stream, Hill was asked what he thinks about Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Hill did not hold back with his four-word response.

“He gonna be a–,” Hill replied to laughter.

Hill later claimed he was joking, and that he thinks Hunter is a “dawg” and an excellent player. However, his original comment made most of the headlines.

Hill would certainly be in the minority with this take. Hunter just won the Heisman Trophy as a two-way player at Colorado, and some viewed him as the best player in the draft. The Jaguars have openly said they view him as a franchise-changing piece, and intend to play him on both sides of the ball to some degree.

We know that Hill is not one to take a joke too seriously. His comments about Hunter are probably keeping with that principle, and he is just having some fun.

.
