Tyreek Hill goes viral for his reaction to Jalen Ramsey trade

Tyreek Hill has his popcorn ready just like the rest of us.

The Miami Dolphins made a cannonball splash on Sunday by acquiring six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the LA Rams in exchange for multiple assets. The move will rejuvenate a Miami pass defense that ranked as one of the worst in football last season.

Shortly after the news of the Ramsey trade broke, the Dolphins star receiver Hill went viral for his reaction.

“Practice is going to be crazy now,” Hill wrote on Twitter.

Practice is going to be crazy now 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 12, 2023

You may recall that Hill and Ramsey have a past. The two have gotten into a number of trash-talking battles over the years, dating back to the former’s time on the Kansas City Chiefs and the latter’s on the Jacksonville Jaguars. During a 2019 game, Hill even got injured on a hit from Ramsey. In fact, Hill said just a few months ago that he would want to fight Ramsey in a boxing match, calling Ramsey a “bully.”

While fate has so ordained it that the two old enemies now find themselves as teammates, that certainly won’t stop them from throwing some “friendly” haymakers at each other during Dolphins team practice next season.