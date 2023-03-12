 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 12, 2023

Rams agree to trade Jalen Ramsey to AFC team

March 12, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jalen Ramsey in pads

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are parting ways with Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams on Sunday agreed to a trade to send Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

Ramsey had been the subject of trade rumors since the start of the offseason. He has a $25 million salary cap hit next season. The Rams are coming off a 5-12 year, so they likely felt that was too much money to tie up in one veteran player when they have other needs to address.

Ramsey, who has been having fun with all the speculation, seems thrilled with where he ended up.

Ramsey had 88 tackles and 4 interceptions last season. The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback is still one of the best players in the game at his position.

At least one other team may have inquired about Ramsey, but the 28-year-old is headed to Miami.

Article Tags

Jalen RamseyLos Angeles RamsMiami Dolphins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus