Rams agree to trade Jalen Ramsey to AFC team

The Los Angeles Rams are parting ways with Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams on Sunday agreed to a trade to send Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

Ramsey had been the subject of trade rumors since the start of the offseason. He has a $25 million salary cap hit next season. The Rams are coming off a 5-12 year, so they likely felt that was too much money to tie up in one veteran player when they have other needs to address.

Ramsey, who has been having fun with all the speculation, seems thrilled with where he ended up.

Can’t ever tell me prayer don’t work! Y’all have a blessed & happy Sunday! Ikno I am! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 12, 2023

Ramsey had 88 tackles and 4 interceptions last season. The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback is still one of the best players in the game at his position.

At least one other team may have inquired about Ramsey, but the 28-year-old is headed to Miami.