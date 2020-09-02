Tyrod Taylor named Chargers’ starting QB for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers have said all offseason that Tyrod Taylor will be their starting quarterback in Week 1, and head coach Anthony Lynn has now made it official.

Lynn told reporters on Wednesday that Taylor is “our starter” heading into the season.

“Tyrod Taylor’s our starter,” Anthony Lynn says about his quarterback competition currently. Said that’ll be the case going into the season & until that’s proven otherwise. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) September 2, 2020

The Chargers used the No. 6 overall pick on Justin Herbert, so it goes without saying that they believe the former Oregon star can become a franchise quarterback for them. Lynn heaped praise on Taylor after the draft, though he did leave the door open for Herbert to win the starting job. However, it has seemed clear from the start that they do not want to rush the rookie.

Taylor spent the entire 2019 season as a backup behind Philip Rivers, so he should have a great grasp of the offense by now. That said, he will likely be on a short leash if he struggles. The Chargers would ideally like to give Herbert a redshirt year, but it doesn’t always work out that way.