Unfortunate old tweet by Browns resurfaces after Cade York release

It appears that the Cleveland Browns have played themselves.

The Browns surprised the NFL world on Monday by releasing young kicker Cade York. Cleveland decided to make a trade for a more seasoned kicker instead, and thus York’s services were no longer needed.

Though York had a brutal preseason, his release was a bit of a stunner since the Browns just used a fourth-round pick on York last year. Drafting a kicker that high is always a divisive move, but Cleveland got a chance to rub it in everyone’s faces after York kicked a game-winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 last season.

Rookie kicker Cade York gives Cleveland the lead from 58 yards out! 📺: #CLEvsCAR on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/4gWBg2qtZo pic.twitter.com/xOX3uRgBW4 — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

“THAT’S WHY YOU DRAFT A KICKER!!!!” the Browns giddily tweeted at the time in all caps.

THAT'S WHY YOU DRAFT A KICKER!!!! — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 11, 2022

Fast-forward less than a year later though, and York is now off the team. [JonTron voice] That one didn’t age quite so well.

Nevertheless, York is only 22 years old and was a respectable 24/32 (75.0 percent) on field goals and 35/37 (94.6 percent) on extra points last season. With his unwavering confidence in himself on top of that, York should still have a strong future in the NFL (though it won’t come with the Browns).