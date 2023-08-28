Browns make surprising decision on kicker Cade York

The Cleveland Browns have made a surprising move with kicker Cade York after a difficult preseason.

The Browns are cutting York after trading for Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins, according to multiple reports. The move comes after York had a difficult preseason both on and off the field.

The #Browns are in fact, cutting K Cade York, I'm told. First reported by @Schultz_Report — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 28, 2023

This move would not have been expected even at the start of preseason. York was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft and made 24 of 32 field goals as a rookie, along with 35 of 37 extra point attempts. There was no reason to think his job was in danger until he made just four of eight field goals in preseason, not counting two kicks he missed that were nullified by penalties. He also got himself in trouble when someone with access to his social media posted highlights of him during a preseason game he was playing in, though the Browns said that was not York himself.

York should find a new landing spot since he demonstrated his ability last season, but this move will probably have him blindsided for a bit, especially in light of the confidence he displayed last year.