Browns kicker goes viral for reaction to Kevin Stefanski decision

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York is apparently confident he has one of the strongest legs in NFL history.

The Browns picked up a first down near midfield late in the second quarter of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Deshaun Watson spiked the ball to stop the clock with 3 seconds remaining in the half. Rather than attempt what would have been a 67- or 6-yard field goal, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski called for a Hail Mary on the final play of the half. The pass fell incomplete.

When York realized Stefanski was not going to allow him to attempt the long field goal, he looked dumbfounded.

Cade York thinks he's him 😂pic.twitter.com/aI6OUuIDep — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 11, 2022

York at least wanted an opportunity to attempt the kick. It’s hard to blame Stefanski for playing the odds, as 66 yards is the record for the longest field goal in NFL history. Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker — a future Hall of Famer — set that mark with his incredible game-winning kick against the Detroit Lions last year (video here).

A lot can go wrong on a botched field goal attempt. The Browns were already down 13-3 at the time, so the last thing Stefanski wanted was something like a blocked kick or a short attempt returned the other way. Still, you have to admire the confidence from York.