Report: Urban Meyer has begun assembling NFL coaching staff

There are continued indications that Urban Meyer is seriously closing in on a head coaching gig in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Meyer has already begun assembling a coaching staff for a potential NFL job. Schefter notes that the potential staff includes “some assistants from the college ranks.”

Schefter also says Meyer had another meeting with Jaguars owner Shad Khan Friday night on Khan’s boat. The two sides have had multiple meetings and have been in regular contact.

The Jaguars appear to be the clear frontrunners to land Meyer, and it’s obvious he’s listening. Meyer wouldn’t get this deep in the process if he wasn’t serious, and he definitely wouldn’t start assembling a coaching staff if he didn’t think he might need one.

A second team is said to be considering Meyer, but it seems like the momentum remains with Jacksonville right now.