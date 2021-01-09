Report: Urban Meyer claims to have interest from second NFL team

Urban Meyer’s interest in the Jacksonville Jaguars is not a secret at this point. However, Meyer is claiming in private to have a second interested NFL suitor.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Meyer has said to associates that he has interest from the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL sources are skeptical of this, however, and do not think it likely that Chargers ownership would be willing to grant Meyer the level of control he would seek.

That said, Meyer does have a relationship with the Chargers’ organization, and has attended games as a guest of the team in the past. There have also been other reports indicating that the team’s interest is real.

Meyer doesn’t really need to invent interest from other teams to force the Jaguars to bid against themselves. It’s already clear that he can return on his terms, does not need to, and can make that clear to interested teams and tell them what they have to do to convince him. That said, it still seems pretty clear that Jacksonville is the frontrunner here if he ultimately does decide to take an NFL job.