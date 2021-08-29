Urban Meyer was ‘choked up’ by Gardner Minshew trade

Gardner Minshew and Urban Meyer didn’t work together for very long, but it certainly appears that the quarterback endeared himself to the head coach.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday after the quarterback lost the starting job to first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer admitted making the trade was tough, and he actually choked up a little bit when delivering the news to Minshew.

"I was a little choked up when I saw him in that office." #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer talking about Gardner Minshew II trade. He mentioned he wasn't sure at first how much he wanted to be there at the start, team drafted a No. 1 overall QB. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 29, 2021

Minshew clearly impressed Meyer, especially when you consider the comment about how the coach wasn’t sure Minshew wanted to be there. Minshew proved that not just through his effort to win the job, but also through his funny comments about how determined he was to win the job.

Meyer’s had to make some tough calls this offseason. It’s part of his new job in the NFL, and something he’s not quite as used to dealing with based on his college coaching career.