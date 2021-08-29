 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 29, 2021

Urban Meyer was ‘choked up’ by Gardner Minshew trade

August 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Urban Meyer

Gardner Minshew and Urban Meyer didn’t work together for very long, but it certainly appears that the quarterback endeared himself to the head coach.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday after the quarterback lost the starting job to first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Meyer admitted making the trade was tough, and he actually choked up a little bit when delivering the news to Minshew.

Minshew clearly impressed Meyer, especially when you consider the comment about how the coach wasn’t sure Minshew wanted to be there. Minshew proved that not just through his effort to win the job, but also through his funny comments about how determined he was to win the job.

Meyer’s had to make some tough calls this offseason. It’s part of his new job in the NFL, and something he’s not quite as used to dealing with based on his college coaching career.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus