Urban Meyer shares thoughts on releasing Tim Tebow

Urban Meyer gave his old quarterback and close friend Tim Tebow an opportunity to prove he could play tight end in the NFL, but it did not work out. The Jacksonville Jaguars released Tebow on Tuesday, and Meyer later spoke with reporters about the move.

Meyer said releasing Tebow was “the right thing” but insisted the former Florida star was well-liked in the locker room. He also gave an honest response when asked if this means Tebow’s NFL career is officially over.

#Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on releasing Tim Tebow: “It was the right thing.” A bit of his Q and A with reporters: pic.twitter.com/CgibqbArK8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2021

Tebow is 34 and clearly was not cut out to play tight end in the NFL. He showed that in Jacksonville’s first preseason game last week, when he looked lost while trying to block defenders (video here).

Given the way Tebow played, it would be impossible for Meyer to justify using a roster spot on him. The coach would have risked alienating other players if he did that. Tebow made it clear with his statement on Twitter that there are no hard feelings, and we would not be shocked to see him join Meyer’s coaching staff in some capacity in the future.