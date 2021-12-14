Urban Meyer sounded completely clueless with latest quote about Jaguars

Urban Meyer appears to be entering the “I’m an old man, I’m confused!” stage of his time in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars head coach sounded absolutely clueless on Monday with his latest quote about the team. Meyer was asked about the playing time of rookie safety Andre Cisco, the team’s third-round draft pick.

“Cisco is playing a little bit more, I believe,” replied Meyer, per Jaguars writer Demetrius Harvey. “I don’t have his numbers in front of me.”

The problem, as Harvey pointed out, was that Cisco did not play a single defensive snap in Week 14 against Tennessee.

Cisco did play 17 special-teams snaps, but even that number was the fewest he had played in weeks. By just about any interpretation, Meyer was off line.

Perhaps Meyer’s quote is not all that surprising considering how disengaged he looked after Jacksonville’s latest defeat. But you would at least expect a head coach in the NFL to have a basic idea of the personnel on the field for the game that his team just played. The only good news for the 2-11 Jaguars is that this whole circus could soon be coming to a merciful end.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports