Urban Meyer discusses risk of starting Trevor Lawrence as rookie

Starting games as a rookie quarterback in the NFL is one of the most challenging things to do in sports, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will soon learn if Trevor Lawrence is up to the task. Head coach Urban Meyer has no problem acknowledging that the situation is delicate.

Prior to his team’s exhibition game against the Dallas Cowboys, Meyer was asked about the risk of starting a rookie quarterback. He gave a candid response.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer on risk starting young QB like Trevor Lawrence: “I’ve felt you play them AFTER they’re ready. The other positions you can rally back. But when a QB loses his confidence _ and I’ve seen it _ it’s hard to get back. But it’s our job to get him success.’’ — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 29, 2021

All rookies experience growing pains, and they tend to be more exaggerated with quarterbacks. There have been countless times where rookie QBs struggle and never seem to get their confidence back. Lawrence has all the makings of an NFL franchise cornerstone, but Meyer is right that the Jaguars still have to put him in positions to succeed.

Lawrence turned in his best performance of the preseason on Sunday, as he completed 11-of-12 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. One throw in particular on Jacksonville’s first drive (video here) had to have Jags fans dreaming of making deep playoff runs.

Like with any other rookie, Lawrence’s performance this season will depend upon how quickly he can bounce back from his mistakes.