Video: Trevor Lawrence flashes his potential with incredible throw

Trevor Lawrence was formally named the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting quarterback this week, and a throw he made during Sunday’s preseason game was a good illustration of how he landed the job.

Lawrence went 3-for-3 for 62 yards and a touchdown on Jacksonville’s opening drive against the Dallas Cowboys. The drive also featured his best throw of the preseason, which was an absolute dime down the sideline to Phillip Dorsett.

Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/yMMnXyZfvv — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) August 29, 2021

That is the definition of an “NFL throw.” Those are the types of throws that made Lawrence a consensus No. 1 overall pick. If the Jaguars can fix some of the offensive line problems they have been having, we should see plenty more plays like that from Lawrence in his rookie season.