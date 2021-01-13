Report: Urban Meyer ‘enamored’ with Trevor Lawrence

Urban Meyer continues to be linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position, and it sounds like their spot atop the NFL Draft order may be a key reason why.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars are still seen as the favorite to land Meyer if he decides to take an NFL coaching job. The Los Angeles Chargers are also involved, as other reports have confirmed. However, there are doubts that the Chargers would be willing to go all-in and grant Meyer the power he would seek.

Fowler also notes a key factor working in Jacksonville’s favorite. Meyer has “long been enamored” with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who the Jaguars are poised to select with the first overall pick in next April’s draft.

These are the key factors working in Jacksonville’s favor. However, the fact that he hasn’t committed to the job already suggests he’s still having some doubts about taking the position. The Jaguars’ search is really stuck in a holding pattern until he commits one way or the other.