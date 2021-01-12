Urban Meyer not enthusiastic about taking Jaguars job?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have met with Urban Meyer and have presumably offered him their head coaching job, but the three-time national champion appears to have at least some reservations about accepting the position.

Meyer has not yet shown tremendous enthusiasm about coaching the Jaguars, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“From what I gather, he hasn’t been full-steam ahead with regard to taking the Jaguars job or making a strong push to say, ‘Hey, I’m your guy,'” Garafolo said. “He’d be the guy in Jacksonville if he really, strongly said, ‘I’m in, let’s go.'”

There have been reports that Meyer has already begun assembling an NFL coaching staff, but is it possible he would prefer to coach somewhere other than Jacksonville?

“Meyer’s trying to figure out what he really wants to do here and are there other opportunities that maybe he would wait for or be interested in,” Garafolo added. “I think he’s kind of going through his options.”

Meyer has reportedly told associates he has received interest from a second NFL team, though that has not been confirmed. If he does want to coach in the NFL, the Jaguars job should have plenty of appeal. Meyer coached at the University of Florida, so he has ties to the state. Jacksonville also has the top pick in the upcoming draft, which will almost certainly be used on Trevor Lawrence.

Another holdup between Meyer and the Jags could be that Meyer is reportedly seeking a massive salary.