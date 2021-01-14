Urban Meyer officially named Jaguars head coach

It’s official: Urban Meyer is a head coach again, this time in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Meyer as head coach, their Twitter account confirmed Friday.

Jaguars owner Shad Kahn issued a statement to go along with the news. In it, Kahn called Meyer “a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results.”

In his own statement, Meyer said he had “analyzed this decision from every angle” and ultimately felt that “the time is right in Jacksonville, and the time is right for me to return to coaching.”

Attention will now turn to the NFL Draft, where the Jaguars have the first overall pick. There’s also the matter of filling Meyer’s coaching staff, but that work has already begun.