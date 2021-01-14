Report: Charlie Strong likely to join Urban Meyer’s staff with Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been assembling a staff in anticipation of finalizing an agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Charlie Strong is likely to be a part of it.

Strong is likely to be hired by Meyer as a defensive assistant, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. It’s unclear exactly what role Strong might serve in, but he and Meyer have a history together.

When Meyer was hired as the head coach at Florida in 2004, Strong was the only member of the previous regime that Meyer kept. Strong had served as interim head coach for a game when Meyer’s predecessor, Ron Zook, was fired by Florida. Strong remained at Florida until he landed the Louisville head coaching job in 2009.

Strong was fired as the head coach at South Florida about a year ago after the team lost 14 of his final 18 games there. He has been working as a defensive analyst on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama since.

Meyer was in Jacksonville on Thursday and is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with the Jaguars.