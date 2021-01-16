Urban Meyer news causes massive spike in Jaguars season ticket sales

If the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted their hire of Urban Meyer as head coach to excite the fanbase, it’s certainly worked.

The Jaguars confirmed Meyer’s hiring on Thursday, and immediately saw a surge in season ticket orders. According to Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s official website, the Jaguars’ ticket department reported being eight times ahead of previous seasons in terms of receiving season ticket deposits.

The Jaguars ticket department says 50% of their season ticket deposits came just yesterday after hiring Urban Meyer… they are 8X ahead of prior seasons pace I'm told they expect 100 and 200 level tickets to sell out soonhttps://t.co/tMz476pktW — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) January 15, 2021

This is the kind of response you want from your fans when you make a splash, either through an exciting coaching hire or by adding a star player. There isn’t any other coaching candidate on the market who would electrify a dormant fanbase like Meyer is here.

It certainly helps that these Jaguars fans will likely have a second reason to be excited about next year’s team.