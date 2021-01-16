 Skip to main content
Urban Meyer news causes massive spike in Jaguars season ticket sales

January 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Urban Meyer

If the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted their hire of Urban Meyer as head coach to excite the fanbase, it’s certainly worked.

The Jaguars confirmed Meyer’s hiring on Thursday, and immediately saw a surge in season ticket orders. According to Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s official website, the Jaguars’ ticket department reported being eight times ahead of previous seasons in terms of receiving season ticket deposits.

This is the kind of response you want from your fans when you make a splash, either through an exciting coaching hire or by adding a star player. There isn’t any other coaching candidate on the market who would electrify a dormant fanbase like Meyer is here.

It certainly helps that these Jaguars fans will likely have a second reason to be excited about next year’s team.

