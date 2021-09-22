Urban Meyer had telling quote about coaching in NFL

Urban Meyer’s NFL coaching career has gotten off to a difficult start, and he said something telling to one of his peers about the difficulty of it.

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio discussed Meyer briefly on Wednesday, days after the two coaches met in the Broncos’ win over the Jaguars in Week 2. Fangio relayed something telling Meyer had told him in which the former Ohio State coach compared coaching in the NFL to facing Alabama every week.

“I don’t know Urban Meyer at all, really,” Fangio said. “I met him the other day, shook his hand before the game and after the game. And his comment to me was, ‘Every week it’s like playing Alabama in the NFL.’ You know? That’s it. Everybody’s capable of beating everybody in this league.”

When you consider what Meyer has said about Alabama in the past, it’s pretty clear how stiff a challenge he is suggesting he faces.

Meyer is off to an 0-2 start as he undertakes an extensive rebuilding effort with the Jaguars. He certainly remains confident, but if he wasn’t aware of the size of the challenge before, he is now.