Urban Meyer has message for Jags fans after second loss

Urban Meyer has coached just two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he already feels the need to ask fans to not hit the panic button.

The Jags turned in another poor performance on Sunday, this time against a Denver Broncos team that is now 2-0 but not expected to be a playoff contender. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead early, Jacksonville managed just six points in the final three quarters en route to a 23-13 loss. Meyer released a message to Jaguars fans through the team after the game and urged them to “hang in there with us.”

Growing pains were expected from the Jaguars this season. They have a rookie quarterback and a coach who had no prior NFL experience. However, the Jags were dominated in Week 1 by a Houston Texans team that many expected to be the worst in the league in 2021. Trevor Lawrence has thrown five interceptions in his first two starts, and Jacksonville’s defense has looked nonexistent at times.

It’s tough to judge any team on two games, but there haven’t been many positive signs for the Jaguars. They’ve now lost 17 straight games dating back to last season. If they don’t get in the win column soon, the troubling reports we have heard about Meyer will only become more prevalent.