US senator calls for ‘Jeopardy!’ rematch with Aaron Rodgers after funny jab

A United States senator called for a “Jeopardy!” rematch with Aaron Rodgers after a funny jab from the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Rodgers’ two-week stint as a test host on the popular quiz show ended up on Friday. Rodgers filmed his 10 episodes over the course of two weeks and progressed well from the first show to the last.

You can see in this video clip how comfortable he was. Rodgers made a joke about US Senator Mark Kelly finishing second to him in a celebrity Jeopardy episode. Kelly posted the clip on Twitter and asked for a rematch with Rodgers.

Hey, @AaronRodgers12. I think I got this one: What is … a rematch? pic.twitter.com/m9daieepCR — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) April 17, 2021

Rodgers seemed ready to make it happen.

Deal my friend # https://t.co/OyY8whgXu7 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 17, 2021

Given how chummy Rodgers seems to be with the Jeopardy crew now, maybe they would bring him back for a celebrity episode if he doesn’t get the full-time hosting gig.

Compare that video to this one from earlier in Rodgers’ hosting stint and you can see the personality difference.