Video: Aaron Rodgers has funny reaction to ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants missing Packers clue

Aaron Rodgers had a funny reaction to the contestants on “Jeopardy!” missing a clue about his team, the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers recorded 10 episodes as the host of the popular quiz show. His episodes are airing over the course of two weeks, with the seventh one airing on Tuesday. In the episode, there was a clue about a Midwestern team winning NFL championships. Not only did Rodgers have a funny reaction to the contestants missing the question, but his reaction after they got the next clue correct was good too.

Rodgers was a little stiff at first when he tried out as the show’s host, but he improved as he got more comfortable in the role. His reaction to the miss on the Packers clue shows how much better he became by his seventh game.

Even though he won NFL MVP last season, Rodgers has a plan to host “Jeopardy!” even while he continuing his playing career.