Ex-Broncos head coach could return to team in new role?

Vance Joseph was fired as head coach of the Denver Broncos back in 2018, but he may have a chance to return to the team in a new role.

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos have requested permission to interview Joseph, who is currently the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach earlier this week. With Gannon likely overseeing Arizona’s defense, it would not be a surprise if Joseph would prefer a DC job with another team — even his old one.

It is unclear if the Cardinals plan to grant Denver’s request.

Joseph went 11-21 as the head coach of the Broncos in 2017 and 2018. The back-to-back losing seasons were the first for Denver since the early 1970s, but they have had four more sub-.500 seasons since.

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton has interviewed several candidates for the team’s defensive coordinator job. One prominent former coach appears to be the favorite.