Rex Ryan a leading candidate for NFL defensive coordinator job

February 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Rex Ryan laughing

Aug 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rex Ryan could soon be back on NFL sidelines.

Ryan recently interviewed for the Denver Broncos‘ defensive coordinator position. On Wednesday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Ryan is a leading candidate for the position.

Now 60, Ryan has not coached since 2016, but he has extensive experience.

Ryan served as a defensive coach for most of his professional coaching career. He was an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2008, helping them win the Super Bowl for the 2000 season. Ryan then became the head coach of the New York Jets in 2009. He helped the team reach the AFC Championship Game in his first two seasons on the job. He was fired after going 4-12 in the 2014 season.

Ryan was then hired as the head coach of the Bills but only lasted two seasons for Buffalo after going 15-16. He has worked in the media ever since then.

If Ryan were to be hired by the Broncos, he would be working under Denver’s new head coach, Sean Payton.

