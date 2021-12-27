Vic Fangio makes honest admission about his job status

The Denver Broncos are one of several teams that could consider a coaching change at the end of the season. Unlike many coaches on the hot seat, Vic Fangio openly recognizes that.

Fangio will have one year left on his contract at the end of the season, and the Broncos may opt to move on in light of another disappointing season. The Broncos coach acknowledged that reality, but made clear he thinks he deserves to be back and would be willing to enter 2022 with lame duck status.

“For a lot of reasons I do not worry about it,” Fangio said Monday, via Mike Klis of 9 News. “Those reasons are personal to me. But do I acknowledge that it’s certainly out there, could happen? Absolutely. But do I worry about it? I absolutely do not worry about it for many, many reasons.”

The 63-year-old is now 19-28 as Broncos coach and has yet to put together a winning season. That’s not great for a team like the Broncos where expectations are high. Some of it is down to talent, as the team has struggled to find a long-term solution at quarterback. However, when you see some of the comments from players, one has to wonder how safe he should be.