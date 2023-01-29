Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war

Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team.

Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator in football.

The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator, per sources. It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year team option. Fangio, the former #Broncos coach, is one of football’s best defensive minds. Huge get for Mike McDaniel. pic.twitter.com/ynCK2BB2xC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2023

Fangio, 64, has worked as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. He is considered one of the best defensive coaches in football, and the way the Eagles have dominated that side of the ball this year has only boosted his stock.

There we at least a couple of other teams that had interest in Fangio, but the Dolphins sold him on the idea of working with Mike McDaniel. Miami’s offense took huge strides in their first season under McDaniel, and they are hoping Fangio will have the same impact on their defense.

Fangio has coached in the NFL since the 1980s. His work with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears led to him being hired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, where he was fired after going 19-30 in three seasons from 2019-2021. That never tarnished his reputation as a great defensive coach, and his new gig reflects that.