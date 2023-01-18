Vic Fangio interviewing for notable NFC defensive coordinator job

Vic Fangio appears to be on his way to another defensive coordinator position, and has one interview lined up already.

Fangio is set to speak to the Atlanta Falcons about their vacant defensive coordinator job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Fangio is likely to be a leading candidate for any team with a defensive coordinator vacancy.

The #Falcons are interviewing long-time respected defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for their vacant DC job today, sources say. The former #Broncos head coach served as defensive consultant with the #Eagles this season. Would be one of the top candidates in any DC search. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2023

Fangio has been a defensive coach in the NFL since the 1980s. He was widely lauded for his work with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears this past decade, which led to an unsuccessful stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos. After a year as a Philadelphia Eagles consultant, there are plenty of teams hoping to land him.

The Falcons will not be Fangio’s only option. In fact, there have been reports that one potential coach has him on their wishlist as a possible hire.