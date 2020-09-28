Vic Fangio explains decision to make QB switch from Jeff Driskel to Brett Rypien

The Denver Broncos stunk it up at home in a 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and even made a quarterback switch late in the game.

Down 28-10 with 10 minutes left, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio went from backup Jeff Driskel to Brett Rypien. Fangio had a few reasons for the decision and pointed out where Driskel went wrong.

“I just wanted to get a new guy in there and see if he could get it out of his hand quicker,” Fangio said of the switch.

Fangio also said Driskel struggled to get the offense in the proper protection schemes.

Driskel: "Protection is a team issue and the communication has to be better and the quarterback has to be the one doing it." Fangio cited getting the offense into the right protections as a reason why he made the change to Brett Rypien in the fourth quarter. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 27, 2020

Driskel, who got the start because Drew Lock is hurt, went 17/30 for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception. In his lone series, Rypien was 8/9 for 53 yards and an interception.

Denver is now 0-3 and will not get any better while Lock is out. The only good news is that Lock might be able to beat his injury timetable.