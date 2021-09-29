Vic Fangio has funny quote about dealing with Lamar Jackson

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio clearly isn’t looking forward to having to deal with Lamar Jackson in Week 4.

With the Broncos set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Fangio had to confront questions about how he and his team plan to contain Jackson. There’s no doubt that Jackson is a unique talent. Fangio knows it, as evidenced by a pretty funny reply he gave to questions about Jackson.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: “He’s one of a kind – thank God” — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) September 29, 2021

Fangio has been a defensive coordinator in the NFL since 1995. The guy’s seen a lot, so you know Jackson is special if he’s getting that kind of praise.

Jackson hasn’t been quite as elite yet this season, but he still leads the NFL in yards per completion. It seems the only thing that can really slow him down these days is his own celebrating.