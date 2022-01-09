Vic Fangio had savage quote about Broncos’ quarterbacks

Vic Fangio is talking like a man who knows his days as a head coach are numbered.

Fangio’s Denver Broncos lost 28-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in their season finale on Saturday to finish 7-10. The Broncos have gone 19-30 in Fangio’s three seasons.

After the loss, Fangio was asked what separates the top three teams in the AFC West from the Broncos. He answered bluntly and pointed to the quarterbacks the other teams have.

Vic Fangio’s answer to my question about what separates the other teams in the AFC West from the Broncos. He opened by saying, “Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody."pic.twitter.com/MXPq2Mknfo — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 9, 2022

“Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody,” Fangio said. “We just need to get a little bit better.”

He’s right. The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers have Justin Herbert. Those are the teams that are really set in the division. The Raiders don’t have the same level standout as Mahomes and Herbert, but Derek Carr at least is steady and better than the QBs Denver has.

You can’t argue with Fangio about that point. It’s just surprising to hear the coach of a team say that, although Fangio has long been honest when talking about his QBs.

Speaking so honestly about the situation could be a sign that Fangio does not anticipate being back to coach the team next season.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports