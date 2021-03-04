Vic Fangio has interesting quote about confidence in Drew Lock

Despite having a young quarterback in Drew Lock that the franchise seems to like, the Denver Broncos have been checking in on other top quarterbacks this offseason. On Thursday, coach Vic Fangio shed some light on why that is.

Fangio said that Lock essentially needs to prove himself capable of being a franchise quarterback, and until he does, Denver will at least look into elite options.

Fangio on bringing in competition at QB: “Until Drew proves to be the next great quarterback, like the ones the Denver franchise is used to in years past… we’re going to always try to bring in competition” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 4, 2021

Lock improved toward the end of the 2020 season, but still threw 15 interceptions against only 16 touchdowns. The Broncos want him to be the guy, but it seems they still have doubts. That said, it sounds like they’re only in the market for clear upgrades.

Based on Fangio’s words, expect to see at least some viable competition brought in to push Lock. They’ve already been linked to one quarterback who would fit the bill.