Vic Fangio signed with Eagles for new role ahead of Super Bowl

Vic Fangio last month agreed to join the Miami Dolphins as defensive coordinator, but he has been tackling another important job in the meantime.

Fangio has been working as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles for several weeks. He had assisted the offense prior to the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fangio quietly signed a two-week contract to work with Philadelphia’s defensive coaching staff after the NFC Championship Game. He will officially sign his deal with the Dolphins after the Super Bowl.

Fangio is widely viewed as one of the best defensive minds in football, which is why the Dolphins had competition to land him. The 64-year-old also spent several seasons as a head coach with the Denver Broncos, so he is much more than just a defensive assistant. That is why the Eagles initially brought him in to help offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and then signed him to a newer deal to keep him around for the Super Bowl.

There were some reports that Fangio joined the Eagles as a consultant after the Broncos fired him last offseason, but he took time off instead. Some of his friends on Philly’s coaching staff then reached out to him after the regular season, and Fangio has been working with the team since.

You can understand why the Dolphins had to make Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in football.