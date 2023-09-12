Video shows exact moment that Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles tendon popped

The New York Jets confirmed on Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers indeed suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon during his team’s 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The injury will end Rodgers’ season.

Though the Jets at first termed Rodgers’ injury as being for his ankle, there were others who believed the quarterback had torn his Achilles’ tendon based on a specific video clip that circulated online.

The video shows Rodgers’ left calf muscle vibrate the moment his tendon tore.

Here's the close up of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury… You can see the pop. https://t.co/VlrzR6RIKI pic.twitter.com/5h6trTbakf — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) September 12, 2023

Sports fans who have seen enough injuries over time felt that video was all too familiar. The same exact thing happened with Kevin Durant during the NBA Finals in 2019.

Rodgers had been saying prior to the start of the regular season that he was re-energized by the trade to the Jets. He was even aiming to play until the age of 45 like Tom Brady. It remains to be seen how this injury affects’ Rodgers mentality moving forward.

Now, Zach Wilson will become the Jets’ starting quarterback. The team is also looking into other QB options.