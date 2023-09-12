Robert Saleh reveals Jets’ QB plan after Aaron Rodgers injury

The New York Jets lost Aaron Rodgers for the season on Monday night, and head coach Robert Saleh insists the team will not search for an outside replacement for the four-time MVP.

Saleh told reporters on Tuesday that Zach Wilson is now the Jets’ starting quarterback.

“We are gonna look through some things, but I do want to make it very clear that Zach’s our quarterback,” Saleh said. “We’ve got a lot of faith in Zach. We’re really excited about his opportunity. We’re rolling with Zach and excited for him and this opportunity he’s gonna get.”

Robert Saleh says the Jets will "look through some things" in regards to adding a quarterback, but emphasizes that Zach Wilson will be the starter: "We've got a lot of faith in Zach, we're really excited about his opportunity" pic.twitter.com/tw3imWFOEk — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 12, 2023

Saleh hinted that the Jets will look into signing another quarterback, but the plan is for Wilson to start in Week 2.

Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd on New York’s fourth offensive snap of the game Monday night. The quarterback’s leg twisted awkwardly underneath him, and tests have since determined that he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Rodgers will not play again this season.

Wilson played fairly well in relief of Rodgers given the circumstances. He went 14/21 for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Jets won the game in overtime on a walk-off punt return touchdown.

Wilson has been benched multiple times since the Jets drafted him second overall in 2021. They have insisted all along that they still believe in him. Saleh is standing behind the former BYU star for now, but it will be interesting to see how long it lasts.