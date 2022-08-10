Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show

Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly.

For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.

Check it out:

Aidan Hutchinson got the fellas going during rookie introductions with his performance of Billie Jean pic.twitter.com/x6DRT7NHGl — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 10, 2022

If Hutchinson puts that much passion into getting after opposing quarterbacks, the star pass-rusher should do just fine in the NFL.

The Lions took Hutchinson, a Michigan native, with the second overall pick in this year’s draft. The Heisman Trophy finalist had 14 sacks with the Wolverines last season and has already set one big goal for himself in the NFL.